Maharashtra's 'Divyang Kalyan Vibhag Divyangachya Daari' Campaign Event In Chinchwad Today | Representative image

The "Divyang Kalyan Vibhag Divyangachya Daari" campaign, initiated by the Maharashtra Government's Divyang Department, aims to extend the benefits of various schemes to Divyang individuals across the state. In Pune district, an event has been scheduled for August 22 at 11:00 am, at the Ramakrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad to provide various benefits to the Divyang individuals in the district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present for the event. MLA Bachchu Kadu will be the chief guest at this event. Multiple departmental stalls will be set up during the event to facilitate the registration of Divyang participants, provide guidance, and explain the procedures for accessing scheme benefits.

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, urged the beneficiaries for the active participation in this program, emphasizing the importance of availing themselves of the scheme benefits.

