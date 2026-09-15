Maharashtra Waqf Board Faces Funds Misuse Allegations | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra State Waqf Board has come under scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities, questionable appointments and delays in protecting Waqf properties. Waqf Task Force president Salim Mulla has demanded an inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds allocated by the state government for the board’s development and expansion.

Addressing a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, Mulla alleged that a member of the Waqf Board had misused government funds and called for an investigation into the matter. Former Nanded corporator Maqsood Godawale and Dainik Sangharsh editor Mohammad Khamrul Iman Khan from Beed also addressed the press conference.

Mulla and Godawale raised questions about the functioning of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board over the past five years, including its administration, financial transactions, Waqf properties, inam land and decision-making processes.

Mulla claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had issued an order in 2016 concerning the protection of Waqf properties. Subsequently, in 2017, the state government ordered a second survey of Waqf properties and allocated ₹4 crore for the exercise.

“Of the funds allocated, 90% has been utilised in Pune and Parbhani districts,” Mulla alleged, demanding scrutiny of the expenditure.

Mulla further alleged that a legal firm had been appointed to handle the board’s legal work and that approximately ₹8.5 crore was being spent annually on the firm. He questioned the expenditure, claiming that the firm was not carrying out substantial work.

He also alleged that temporary employees had been working under the Waqf Board for the past five to six years and that relatives of certain individuals had been appointed to various positions. Mulla claimed that officials from the Revenue Department were also involved in the alleged irregularities.

Mulla said the state government had been providing an annual grant of ₹10 crore for the Waqf Board’s infrastructure, district offices and other administrative requirements. He thanked the government for making the funds available.

He demanded that the board’s functioning be examined through official documents, financial records, administrative orders and relevant decisions.

Reacting to the allegations, former Maharashtra Waqf Board chairman Sameer Qazi told The Free Press Journal that Mulla should produce reports and documentary evidence to substantiate his claims of financial irregularities and misuse of funds.

“There is nothing of this sort happening in the Waqf Board. If Salim Mulla has any evidence, he should make it public through the media or bring it before us. Once the evidence is presented, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Qazi said.