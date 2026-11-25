file |Representative

Pune: Non-teaching employees of non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges across Maharashtra will observe a one-day symbolic work stoppage on Nov 26 to press for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands, according to a letter issued by the Maharashtra State Universities and College Employees Joint Action Committee. The statewide agitation will mark the third phase of the committee’s ongoing protest, with employees from universities and colleges across the state expected to participate.

The committee, representing non-teaching employees of state universities and affiliated colleges, has urged office-bearers and members of all constituent federations and organisations to actively participate in the agitation and ensure its success across Maharashtra. The committee issued the appeal through a communication dated Nov 19, signed by committee president Ajay Deshmukh and other office-bearers.

Read Also Pune Metro Line 3 To Expand To 19 Stations With 2 Balewadi Stops Today

According to the letter, the committee is conducting the agitation in phases to press for the fulfilment of the long-pending demands of non-teaching employees. The committee said the first two phases of the protest, held on Nov 5 and 18, had received an encouraging response and concluded successfully with the active participation and collective efforts of employees.

The Nov 26 work stoppage will mark the third phase of the agitation. The committee has urged employees of all non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges to participate in the statewide protest and demonstrate their unity in support of their pending demands.

Agitation to begin with reading of Preamble

The timing of the protest holds particular significance as the country observes Constitution Day on Nov 26. The committee’s letter highlights the constitutional principles of justice, equality and freedom of expression, stating that employees are pursuing their legitimate demands through democratic and constitutional means.

As part of the programme, the agitation will begin with the collective reading of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. The committee has urged all constituent federations and organisations to read the Preamble collectively and reaffirm the objectives and principles enshrined in the Constitution before commencing the symbolic work stoppage.

In its communication, the committee said the constitutional principles of justice, equality and freedom of expression provide the basis for raising legitimate demands through democratic means. It expressed confidence that the third phase of the agitation would receive the united support of employees across the state and achieve its intended impact.

The committee has also urged office-bearers of all constituent organisations to take the communication seriously and make the necessary preparations to ensure maximum participation. It expressed confidence that collective efforts and coordination among university and college employee organisations would help make the Nov 26 agitation successful.

Meanwhile, Satish Waghmare, Santosh Madane, Shivaji Uttekar and Balasaheb Antre, office-bearers of the Savitribai Phule Pune University Employees Joint Action Committee, shared details of the proposed statewide agitation. The letter also urges employees to remain united and organised in pursuit of their pending demands.