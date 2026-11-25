Nashik: Bombay HC Orders Bosch To Pay ₹25 Lakh Each To Eligible Workers In Transfer Dispute | AI

Nashik: The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant judgment in the long-standing industrial dispute involving temporary workers at Bosch Limited’s Nashik plant. Justice Sandeep V Marne, in an order dated Nov 19, 2026, directed the company to pay one-time compensation of ₹25 lakh each to eligible workers affected by the controversial transfer orders.

The dispute concerns 521 New Entrant Temporary Workmen (NETW), whom the company transferred from the Nashik plant to various locations across the country on Sept 7, 2024. The court observed that the transfers were effectively an attempt to remove surplus workers without following the legally prescribed procedure for workforce reduction, amounting to an unfair labour practice.

The dispute had earlier reached the Nashik Industrial Court, which on Sept 29, 2026, quashed the transfer orders and directed the reinstatement of the workers at the Nashik plant. The Bosch management challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court.

While upholding the finding of unfair labour practice, the High Court modified the reinstatement order and directed Bosch to pay one-time compensation of ₹25 lakh to each eligible worker within six weeks. In case of a delay, the company will have to pay interest at 8% per annum after the expiry of the stipulated period.

The court also clarified that workers accepting the compensation would not be entitled to any further employment-related or financial benefits from the company. The court rejected the workers’ union’s request for a four-week stay on the judgment.