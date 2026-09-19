Maharashtra: Tukaram Munde-Led FDA Seizes Banned Gutkha, Pan Masala Worth ₹1.13 Crore After 6-Hour Chase In Pune; Probe Underway |

Pune: Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a major crackdown, seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 1.13 crore after a dramatic six-hour chase that ended in Chakan, Pune, officials said. The consignment was allegedly being transported from Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the operation was launched after FDA officials received confidential information about a Tata truck allegedly transporting prohibited gutkha and pan masala from Madhya Pradesh into Maharashtra.

Pune, Maharashtra: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 1.13 crore in Chakan after a six-hour chase. The consignment was being transported from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against five accused, including the truck… pic.twitter.com/kWgmqXYtVg — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

The truck was initially travelling on the Samruddhi Expressway towards Bhiwandi in Thane district but allegedly changed its route and proceeded towards Pune via Sangamner.

Following the route change, the FDA deployed teams at different locations to intercept the vehicle.

Driver allegedly evades FDA team

At Rajgurunagar Toll Plaza, Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Savale reportedly attempted to stop the truck by positioning his vehicle across its path.

However, the truck driver allegedly refused to stop and continued driving, prompting officials to pursue the vehicle.

The truck was eventually intercepted at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk at around 8 pm with assistance from local police, bringing the approximately six-hour pursuit to an end.

Gutkha, pan masala and truck seized

During the subsequent inspection, officials allegedly recovered several brands of pan masala and flavoured tobacco products prohibited in Maharashtra.

The FDA seized the consignment along with the vehicle allegedly used for transportation. The combined value of the seized products and truck was estimated at Rs 1.13 crore. Officials said the seizure proceedings and other legal formalities continued through the night.

At around 10 am on Saturday, the Food Safety Officer lodged a complaint at Chakan Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Five named in case

Those named in connection with the case include truck driver Nafis Mehboob Khan, 40; Nilesh Rathi of Khamgaon in Buldhana and Arun Patil of Jalgaon, identified by authorities as owner/suppliers; J.M.D. Enterprises of Dhule, identified as the vehicle owner; and Sanjay Mata of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, identified as the transporter, according to an NDTV report.

FDA seeks probe into organised network

The FDA said preliminary information indicated that the case could involve an organised and continuing illegal trade.

Authorities have consequently asked police to examine the previous criminal records of the persons concerned and investigate the alleged supply chain and financial transactions linked to the consignment.

Further investigation is underway.

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