Maharashtra To Make DOB Mandatory On Wedding Cards To Curb Child Marriage | File Photo

Beed: In a major crackdown aimed at eradicating child marriages, Maharashtra is set to implement a strict new regulatory framework modelled on the 'Rajasthan Pattern.' Under the proposed guidelines, it will be mandatory to print the official dates of birth (DOB) of both the bride and the groom on wedding invitation cards, according to official sources.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has submitted this recommendation to the state government. Senior officials from the Ministry of Women and Child Development have indicated that implementation is imminent. The state government has set an ambitious target of reducing the incidence of child marriage by 90 per cent over the next five years.

Once an order for wedding cards is placed, printing press owners and operators, as well as marriage hall (mangal karyalaya) managers, will be legally required to verify the authenticity of the bride's and groom's dates of birth. They must document and maintain formal records along with valid age-proof certificates.

The responsibility for monitoring implementation at the grassroots level lies with Gram Sevaks (village development officers) and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), as mandated by government notifications dated June 3, 2013, and August 18, 2016.

Dedicated task forces, chaired by the respective district collectors, have been mobilised. These teams comprise representatives from the Department of Women and Child Development, the district administration, child protection bodies, social organisations, panchayats, and the education and health departments.

Anyone who intentionally arranges, performs or promotes a child marriage faces up to two years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both.

Parents, guardians, relatives or friends who actively facilitate, permit or participate in a child marriage are liable to face up to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

In line with Supreme Court directives, if a marriage involves a minor deemed underage by law, criminal cases can also be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The urgency of these measures is highlighted by recent enforcement data from Beed district.

During 2025-26, authorities in Beed district prevented 194 child marriages and registered 15 cases. Between April and June 2026, they prevented 68 child marriages and registered three cases.