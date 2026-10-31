Maharashtra: School Managements Get Only 10 Marks For Teacher Interviews; 11,493 Candidates Recommended | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: The Maharashtra government has introduced fixed marking criteria for the teacher recruitment process involving interviews to curb arbitrary practices by school managements. Under the revised selection framework, school managements will have only 10 marks at their disposal for the interview component, a move expected to make the recruitment process more transparent.

Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh announced the details at a press conference on Saturday, stating that the limited weightage given to interviews would help prevent managements from exercising undue influence over the selection of candidates.

The general merit list for the regular round of recruitment under the interview-based selection category of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025, conducted through the Pavitra Portal, has been published. A total of 11,493 candidates have been recommended for interviews and teaching aptitude tests against 10,328 vacant posts in schools run by private managements. These candidates have been recommended against 27,145 preferences.

The authorities have directed the appointing authorities concerned to complete the interviews and teaching aptitude tests between Nov 3 and 25, 2026.

The online TAIT was conducted between May 27 and June 5, 2025, for the recruitment of Shikshan Sevaks and teachers in schools run by local self-government bodies and private managements across Maharashtra. A total of 2,28,808 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 2,11,308 appeared. Of these, 1,70,108 candidates completed the self-certification process.

Subsequently, advertisements for vacancies under two categories, selection without interviews and selection with interviews, were received on the Pavitra Portal between May 1 and July 20, 2026. Eligible candidates were asked to submit their preferences between Aug 6 and 16. Under the interview-based selection category, 1,31,505 candidates locked their preferences.

Earlier, the general merit list for the first regular round of selection without interviews was published on Aug 27 for 13,119 vacancies in local self-government schools and private schools that had opted for the non-interview selection process. A subsequent converted round merit list was also published for 4,390 vacancies that remained unfilled under parallel reservation categories.

Highest Recommendations For Classes VI To X

Among the interview-based vacancies, 1,609 posts are available for Classes I to V, for which candidates have been recommended against 4,478 preferences. For Classes VI to VIII, 4,505 vacancies have attracted recommendations against 10,792 preferences. For Classes IX and X, 4,214 vacancies have received recommendations against 11,884 preferences.

Candidates and the respective school managements are being informed about the recommendations through SMS. Candidates can log in to the official Pavitra Portal to check their selection status. Management-wise general merit lists have also been made available under the Download section on the portal's homepage.

The appointing authorities have been instructed to conduct the process in accordance with the provisions of the Government Resolution. Recommended candidates have been asked to contact the respective appointing authorities for further procedures.

Nov 7 Deadline For Complaints

Meanwhile, a state-level grievance redressal and correction committee has been constituted to address complaints related to selections under the non-interview category on the Pavitra Portal.

Candidates have been asked to submit their complaints in the prescribed format to edupavitra2025grcc@gmail.com by Nov 7, 2026.

A Look At Teacher Recruitment

Vacancies under interview-based selection

10,328

Candidates recommended for interviews

11,493

Total preferences recommended

27,145

Interview marks allotted to school managements

10

Candidates who locked preferences

1,31,505

Interview and teaching aptitude test schedule

Nov 3 to 25

Deadline for complaints

Nov 7