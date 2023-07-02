Maharashtra political crisis: NCP Leaders' Houses And Offices Cordoned Off By Pune Police |

In the backdrop of changing power equations in the state, the city police have made elaborate security arrangements in Pune to maintain law and order. Ajit Pawar on Sunday pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Considering the developments, the city police have deployed force to ensure the safety of key locations such as the NCP party office, offices, and residences of party officials including those of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

In a sudden turn of events that capped weeks of speculation over the senior NCP leader's next political move and came as a shocker to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Eight other NCP leaders, some of whom are close aides of Sharad Pawar, the 83-year-old wily Maratha strongman who hopes to become a key player in an anti-BJP front, took oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Security heightened in Modibaug

One notable area where security has been reinforced is around the residence of NCP senior leader Sharad Pawar in Modibaug on Ganeshkhind road. The vicinity of the NCP city office in Dengle Bridge area of Shivajinagar has also been subject to heightened security arrangements. The supporters, MLAs, and office bearers of Ajit Pawar, who recently joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, have had their offices and residences cordoned off by the police along with the residence of Ajit Pawar in Pune's Bhosale Nagar area.

Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik have issued orders to increase security in response to the prevailing political developments. Sandeep Karnik mentioned that security arrangements have been made around the offices and residences of NCP office bearers.

Read Also Pune: 39 Officers Complete Marine Engineering Course At INS Shivaji