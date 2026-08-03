Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's Retirement Remark Sparks Political Buzz: 'Sometimes I Feel Like Retiring From Politics' | Sourced

Beed: Maharashtra Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde triggered political speculation after saying that she "sometimes feels like retiring from politics" while addressing a public gathering at Sirsala in Parli Vaijnath tehsil on Sunday.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of late Vasantrao Naik, the architect of Maharashtra's Green Revolution, Munde expressed frustration over the poor condition of the Beed-Parli Vaijnath highway and reflected on her long political journey.

"The Beed-Parli Vaijnath road has been dug up so badly that while travelling on it, I told my personal assistant that I was fed up. I have been working in this region since I was 24 years old. Now I am 48. For the last 24 years, I have travelled on the same road, worked for the same people and struggled with the same issues. Sometimes, I feel like retiring from politics," she said.

However, Munde clarified that the overwhelming support she received from people at the event renewed her determination to continue serving them.

"After coming here, I saw your enthusiasm, your love and your trust. It made me realise that the red beacon vehicle is not meant for me personally, but to work for your development," she said.

Assuring the gathering that she would continue to work with greater commitment, Munde said her government would strive to meet public expectations and accelerate development works in the region.

Her remark about wanting to "retire from politics" has since become the subject of widespread political discussion in Maharashtra. However, Munde reiterated that the faith reposed in her by the people had given her fresh motivation to continue public service.

Munde also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a leader committed to India's development and a brighter future. She shared an anecdote from a BJP core committee meeting in New Delhi, saying she had attended the meeting for two to three days. According to Munde, on the final day of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi arrived directly at the venue after completing an official visit to the United States. She cited the incident as an example of his dedication and work ethic, praising his commitment to national development.