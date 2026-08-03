Pune: Pavana Dam Discharge Rises To 5,720 Cusecs; May Touch 15,000 | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Water Resources Department on Monday increased water discharge from Pavana Dam after heavy rainfall pushed the reservoir to 99% of its storage capacity. Water is currently being released into the Pavana River at 5,720 cusecs, and officials have warned that the discharge may be increased in phases up to 15,000 cusecs if rain continues.

Heavy rain has been lashing the dam catchment area and nearby Ghat sections since Monday morning. This has led to a sharp rise in inflow, causing the Pavana River to flow bank-to-bank. Officials said the discharge will first be increased to 10,000 cusecs to regulate the dam's water level.

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Govt Issues Alert…

The department has issued an alert to people living along the riverbanks. Residents have been asked to move farming equipment, agricultural pumps, livestock and other belongings from the riverbed to safer places. Officials warned that continued rainfall could cause a sudden rise in river and stream water levels and may lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Pavana Dam supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the MIDC area, several municipal councils and villages in Maval tehsil. Heavy rainfall over the past few days has filled rivers and streams and increased inflow into the reservoir.

Water Cut To Continue…

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has said the existing 15% water cut will continue despite the dam reaching nearly full capacity. The civic body clarified that the cut will be withdrawn only if the reservoir reaches 100% storage by October.

The corporation also said the alternate-day water supply system, introduced on 25th November 2019, will continue until Pimpri-Chinchwad starts receiving water from the Bhama Askhed project. Residents have repeatedly complained about irregular, low-pressure and inadequate water supply under the current system.