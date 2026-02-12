Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Issues Legal Notice To Zee 24 Taas For Running ‘Defamatory Campaign’ Against Him | X/@cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday issued a legal notice to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas for running an "irresponsible and defamatory campaign" against him.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bawankule wrote, "Yesterday, Zee 24 Taas ran an irresponsible and defamatory campaign against me. Without any investigation, without facts, and without obtaining my response or that of the department, they misleadingly displayed incorrect documents and attempted to portray them as my ‘decision’. This is not journalism; it is an agenda-driven hit job."

"In matters concerning citizens, as a minister, what is done every day is exactly what I did—I merely instructed that the relevant matter be processed in accordance with the law and that a decision be taken by the competent authority. If any decision was made, it was taken by the competent authority under the law. And if anyone believes that the decision is legally incorrect, the solution is simple: challenge it in court," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Bawankule asked the news channel to immediately withdraw the "false and defamatory content" and give an "unconditional apology" within 48 hours. The minister further stated that if the channel fails to do this, he would "initiate criminal proceedings and file a civil defamation suit for ₹100 crore." "The amount recovered from this case will be dedicated to public welfare in the state," he concluded.

In a post on Wednesday evening, Bawankule stated that it was a "pathetic attempt made at the behest of some vested interests with a nefarious agenda to malign my image and somehow drag my fair name and deliberately implicate my ministry."

"The story, which is a damp squib, depicts a complete lack of understanding about the legal process and the working of administrative wings. The Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) has taken an appropriate decision on the basis of elaborate deliberations strictly in accordance with the law. Such an attempt to browbeat authorities is deprecated, and this pressure tactic under the guise of a sting operation should be condemned by one and all. The whole narrative is bogus, short on facts, shallow on law, and childish and laughable," he added.

What is the story?

According to the Zee 24 Taas report, a land parcel worth Rs 58 crore reserved for a sewage treatment plant in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Charholi received compensation of Rs 213 crore.

As per the report, Bawankule, who is the Revenue Minister, asked the IGR (Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps) to increase the ready reckoner rate (RRR) from Rs 673 per square foot to Rs 1,210 per square foot. Earlier, the IGR was not willing to increase the RRR and did not agree with Bawankule's decision, the report stated.