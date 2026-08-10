Maharashtra Milk Prices Rise By ₹2 Per Litre From August 11; Tea Shops, Dairy Businesses And Households Brace For Higher Costs | FPJ Photo

Pune: Milk prices across Maharashtra will rise by ₹2 per litre from August 11, with the increase applicable to both cow and buffalo milk, putting additional pressure on household budgets as well as businesses dependent on milk. The hike was announced by the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association on Sunday.

The latest revision means a litre of milk that earlier retailed at ₹54 in some markets will now cost ₹56. While the increase may appear marginal to individual consumers, dairy retailers, milk distributors and businesses such as tea stalls, hotels and sweet shops expect the higher input cost to affect their margins and day-to-day operations.

For retailers, the immediate challenge is dealing with customers over the revised prices. “When a ₹54 packet becomes ₹56, customers complain to us first as if we set the rates,” said Ramesh Shinde, 42, a grocery and dairy store owner. He added that handling ₹1 and ₹2 coins from hundreds of morning customers also slows transactions. According to him, the small increase in margins is offset by the loss of time and customer goodwill.

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The impact is sharper for dairy shops that use milk as a raw material. Sanjay Agarwal, 37, owner of a dairy shop, said his business consumes nearly 150 to 200 litres of milk daily to prepare curd, paneer and sweets. At an additional ₹2 per litre, this translates into an extra input cost of roughly ₹9,000 to ₹12,000 a month if consumption remains unchanged. “We can’t immediately raise the price of a cup of tea, a plate of rasgullas or 100g of paneer without losing customers,” he said.

Milk distributors too expect demand to soften temporarily. Prakash Gawali, 28, a milk and dairy products distribution agent in Shivaji Nagar, said higher transport and cattle-feed expenses had contributed to the pressure on the supply side. He said, “Bulk buyers such as tea stalls, small hotels and bakeries often reduce orders or bargain for lower rates after a price revision.”

Tea stall owners are particularly vulnerable because milk is a major daily expense. Ganesh Patil, 31, said, “A ₹2 increase directly affects our earnings as raising the price of tea immediately could drive away customers.”

For households, the increase adds to recurring monthly expenses. Sunita Deshmukh, a homemaker, said her family consumes around 2 to 2.5 litres daily, meaning the hike could add roughly ₹120 to ₹150 to the monthly milk bill.

Aniket Kulkarni said repeated increases leave little room for switching because milk remains a daily essential. “You can’t really switch to a cheaper local brand because quality and freshness matter when it comes to milk. Paying an extra ₹2 today, then another ₹2 six months later, slowly adds up. You just end up paying whatever the MRP is on the pouch because it’s a non-negotiable daily essential.”