Maharashtra: Jalna-Mumbai Jan Shatabdi Express Route Now Extended Till Hingoli

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of the journey for the Jalna-Mumbai Jan Shatabdi Express, now reaching up to Hingoli, starting from March 10. Initially launched to cater to passengers travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai, the service was later extended to Jalna. Now, in a move to further expand its reach, the administration has decided to extend the train service to Hingoli.

With this extension, the Jan Shatabdi Express will now arrive at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station at 9:20am, as opposed to the previous timing of 9:50am. However, the passenger quota allocated for the city will decrease from 300 to 150 after the schedule change.

Presently, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station offers six trains to Mumbai, including the Jan Shatabdi, Tapovan, Deogiri, Vande Bharat, Rajya Rani, and Nandigram Express. Notably, the newly introduced Vande Bharat Train from Jalna to Mumbai does not operate on Wednesdays. Both the Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi Express provide only sitting arrangements and not sleeper accommodations.

Previously, the Jan Shatabdi Express solely operated between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station and Mumbai, departing from the city at 5am. This schedule was convenient for passengers to commute to Mumbai and return within the same day. However, with the extension of the train to Jalna, passengers found it challenging to complete their Mumbai errands within a day. The further extension to Hingoli will result in additional delay of approximately half an hour, according to the passengers.