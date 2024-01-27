 Maharashtra Government To Host Extensive MSME Defence Expo In Pune From February 17-19
AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared exciting news on Friday, revealing that the Maharashtra government is gearing up to organise a MSME Defence Expo scheduled to take place in Pune from February 17-19.

The event is set to be graced by the esteemed presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest.

Taking to his social media platform, Fadnavis expressed a sense of pride on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day while making the announcement.

This marks a historic moment for the state as it hosts, for the first time, a colossal MSME Defence Expo, showcasing the significant strides in the defence and industrial sectors.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the inspiration behind the Expo, drawing from the rich heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a pioneer in tri-services.

Fadnavis encouraged everyone to join in the celebrations, highlighting the collective progress and growth that Maharashtra aims to achieve through this grand event.

The Expo is expected to serve as a platform for showcasing the prowess of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the defence sector. This initiative aligns with the state's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the crucial defence and industrial domains. The extended duration from February 17 to 19 provides ample time for participants and visitors to engage with the diverse array of exhibitions, presentations, and interactions.

"The Expo is inspired by the pioneer of tri-services, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let's celebrate our rich heritage and progress together! " Fadnavis posted on X.

