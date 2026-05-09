Maharashtra FYJC Classes To Begin From July 1; Admission Process Accelerated This Year | Representational Image

Pune: The Maharashtra Education Department has started the Class 11 (FYJC) online admission process at a faster pace this year with the aim of beginning the academic year on time. Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said that 11th-grade classes for the 2026-27 academic year will begin on July 1.

The commissioner shared this information while speaking to reporters after the declaration of the SSC Class 10 examination results on Friday.

Every Year, FYJC Admissions Gets Delayed…

Every year, the FYJC admission process gets delayed due to multiple admission rounds and technical issues, especially in rural areas. As a result, admissions often continue even after Diwali, causing academic loss to students.

Responding to questions over delays in the process, Commissioner Singh said that nearly 90% of students usually complete their admissions in the early rounds themselves. However, some students fail to secure seats initially, making it necessary to conduct additional rounds.

Reasons For Delays…

He said technical difficulties in some rural areas also contribute to delays. To ensure that students do not suffer academic loss, the department is forced to continue the process through multiple rounds.

This year, the SSC results were declared five days earlier compared to last year. The online admission process has also started earlier, and the department is focusing on ensuring that classes begin on schedule.

The commissioner said the remaining admissions will also be completed quickly through further rounds. He appealed to students to complete the online registration process, upload documents and select college preferences within the given deadline.

Where To Register?

For admissions to Class 11, students have to register on the Maharashtra FYJC admission portal.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission Portal - mahafyjcadmissions.in/landing

According to the Education Department, around 7,77,233 students have already completed Part-1 registration on the portal. A total of 9,594 junior colleges have also registered for the admission process.

Officials said the process for filling Part 2, where students can choose their preferred colleges, will begin soon. The department has urged students to complete the registration process without delay.