Maharashtra: Farmers Urged To Complete e-KYC, Obtain Farmer ID

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Pune: The Maharashtra Government has urged farmers across the state, particularly those affected by drought, to complete their e-KYC verification and obtain a Farmer ID at the earliest to ensure they receive benefits under various agricultural and other government welfare schemes.

In an appeal issued on Sunday, the State Relief and Rehabilitation Department said updating farmers' details on the AgriStack platform was essential to ensure the timely and direct delivery of financial assistance, subsidies and other benefits under Central and State Government schemes.

The department highlighted that the requirement had become particularly important in view of the State Government's decision to provide advance financial assistance to drought-affected farmers before Diwali. Completion of the necessary registration and verification process is essential for transferring assistance directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

The AgriStack system is being used to collect and update farmers' information, helping various government departments identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure the transparent delivery of scheme benefits. Completing e-KYC and obtaining a Farmer ID will also help minimise difficulties and delays in accessing government assistance.

The department assured farmers that the State Government was ready to address technical and other difficulties faced during the registration process. Farmers encountering problems have been advised to approach the concerned agencies and seek assistance rather than leave their registration incomplete.

Farmers can obtain their Farmer ID by visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) with their Aadhaar card and Aadhaar-linked mobile number. The department has appealed to all farmers to prioritise the process and complete the required verification at the earliest to avoid disruptions in receiving benefits under government schemes.