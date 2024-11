Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Rohit RR Patil Becomes Youngest MLA and Dances with Joy; Jayant Patil Wins from Islampur in Sangli (VIDEO)

Jayant Patil and Rohit Patil |

In a major victory in Sangli district, NCP-SP's Rohit Patil has won the Tasgaon seat, defeating NCP-AP's Sanjaykaka Patil. Rohit Patil secured 128,403 votes, while Sanjaykaka Patil garnered 100,759 votes, losing by a margin of 27,644 votes.

25-year-old Rohit Patil, the son of late Home Minister RR Patil, celebrated with joy as he danced after the results.

Meanwhile, in Islampur, NCP-SP's Jayant Rajaram Patil claimed victory, securing 109,879 votes. His opponent, Nishikant Prakash Bhosale-Patil from NCP-AP, received 96,852 votes, losing by 13,027 votes.

These wins mark significant successes for the NCP-SP faction in Sangli district, as both Rohit Patil and Jayant Rajaram Patil defeated their respective NCP-AP rivals in closely contested races