Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Rohit RR Patil Becomes Youngest MLA and Dances with Joy; Jayant Patil Wins from Islampur in Sangli (VIDEO)

In a major victory in Sangli district, NCP-SP's Rohit Patil has won the Tasgaon seat, defeating NCP-AP's Sanjaykaka Patil. Rohit Patil secured 128,403 votes, while Sanjaykaka Patil garnered 100,759 votes, losing by a margin of 27,644 votes.
25-year-old Rohit Patil, the son of late Home Minister RR Patil, celebrated with joy as he danced after the results.
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-AP's Dilip Walse Patil Escapes Defeat with Mere Margin of...
Meanwhile, in Islampur, NCP-SP's Jayant Rajaram Patil claimed victory, securing 109,879 votes. His opponent, Nishikant Prakash Bhosale-Patil from NCP-AP, received 96,852 votes, losing by 13,027 votes.
These wins mark significant successes for the NCP-SP faction in Sangli district, as both Rohit Patil and Jayant Rajaram Patil defeated their respective NCP-AP rivals in closely contested races
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Citizens Face Hardship At SIC, Claim Lack Of Transparency
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory
Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Tumbles In Vidarbha As BJP Scores Historic Victory With 45 Seats
'The Surface Looked Considerably Dry Today': Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Gets Surprised About Behaviour Of Wicket On Day 2