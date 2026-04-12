Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Visits Ajit Pawar's Memorial In Baramati Ahead Of Assembly Bypoll | Video | X @SunetraA_Pawar

Baramati: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-election campaign for the Baramati constituency, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday visited the memorial of the former chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar, in Baramati and offered her respects.

She was accompanied during the visit by her son Jay Pawar, who also paid homage at the memorial.

The bypolls in Pune's Baramati constituency come after the former NCP Chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while he was headed to his constituency earlier this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following his demise, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and was also named the chief of the NCP.

The by-elections for the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra are scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Last week on Monday, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the assembly bypoll and urged for an unopposed election.

She will be contesting in the Baramati by-polls in alliance with the Mahayuti.

Read Also Congress Withdraws Its Nominee From Baramati Assembly Bypoll, Clears Path For Sunetra Pawar

Congress, earlier, had fielded Akash More against Sunetra Pawar, who needs to be part of the assembly to be in the Deputy CM's seat.

However, Congress later withdrew the name of More from the by-elections in respect to Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, the Rahuri constituency in the Ahilyanagar district in the state will also witness by-elections after the seat fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile.

Earlier on Thursday, Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar, representing the NCP, took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Read Also Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane Slams Congress For Fielding Candidate Against Deputy CM...

The ceremony was attended by senior NCP leaders, including Sunetra Pawar.

In a post on X, Pawar wrote, "Today, in the presence of the Honourable C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President of the country and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, at New Delhi, I took the oath of membership of the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party. On this occasion, along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Honourable Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar, senior esteemed leaders of the party were present."

Pawar also emphasised his commitment to raising the voice of the people in the Upper House.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)