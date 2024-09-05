 Maharashtra Crime: Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed In Nashik; Accused Booked
Maharashtra Crime: Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed In Nashik; Accused Booked

The suspect, Manoj Ratan Meghwal (28), a resident of Amritdham, has been charged under the POCSO Act, as well as for rape, following the girl's complaint

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
A distressing incident involving the rape of a minor girl and subsequent blackmail has come to light in Nashik. The suspect, Manoj Ratan Meghwal (28), a resident of Amritdham, has been charged under the POCSO Act, as well as for rape, following the girl's complaint.

The victim, a student, approached the police after the suspect's threats escalated, including direct threats to her parents' lives, using obscene photos and videos to blackmail her.

