Maharashtra Crime: Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed In Nashik; Accused Booked

Miscreants threatened the girl in Ujjain | ANI

A distressing incident involving the rape of a minor girl and subsequent blackmail has come to light in Nashik. The suspect, Manoj Ratan Meghwal (28), a resident of Amritdham, has been charged under the POCSO Act, as well as for rape, following the girl's complaint.

The victim, a student, approached the police after the suspect's threats escalated, including direct threats to her parents' lives, using obscene photos and videos to blackmail her.

According to the police, the suspect initially took the victim from her school on a two-wheeler. He drove her to Balaji Temple in Someshwar and then to Brahmagiri Lodge in Trimbakeshwar, where he committed the assault. The suspect had taken compromising photos and videos of the girl and used them to blackmail her repeatedly.

The girl finally reported the matter to the police after the threats intensified. The investigation is ongoing under Assistant Inspector Patil's supervision.