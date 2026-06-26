Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal Targets BJP Over Alleged Caste Row At UPSC-MPSC Felicitation Event | Video | X @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party's internal discord and "casteist mindset" were exposed during a felicitation ceremony for successful UPSC and MPSC candidates held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a post on X, Sapkal shared a video showing an altercation between BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar over seating arrangements in the front row during the event. According to Sapkal, the disagreement escalated into accusations that "this is a Maratha community event," overshadowing the purpose of the programme, which was organised to honour successful civil services aspirants.

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"In the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP's internal discord and casteist mindset have been laid bare before Maharashtra," Sapkal wrote.

The Congress leader alleged that instead of celebrating the achievements of the students, BJP leaders allowed personal rivalries and factional differences to dominate the event.

"Rather than discussing the students' merit, a dispute broke out between BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar over a chair in the front row. This led to accusations and counter-accusations, completely undermining the programme's seriousness," he said.

Sapkal also questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' silence over the incident, claiming that the Chief Minister did not intervene despite being present during the exchange.

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"Even as this entire episode unfolded in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he took no clear stance on the matter. Is this the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' or a new mantra of 'Fight over chairs and divide society along caste lines'?" Sapkal asked.

He further said that the conduct of BJP leaders was inconsistent with Maharashtra's progressive values.

"Instead of honouring the successful students, BJP leaders put on a display of their own egos and internal factionalism. This does not befit Maharashtra's progressive tradition," he said.

Demanding a response from the Chief Minister, Sapkal said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must break his silence on this issue and give Maharashtra an answer. In the BJP, is the chair bigger, or are the values of the Constitution and equality?"

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