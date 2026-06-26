Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Ketan Agarwal's Father, Assures Harshest Punishment For Guilty In Murder Case | X

Pune: In a decisive move following the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal in rural Lonavala, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune on Friday to address the family's plea for swift justice.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed deep sympathy for the grieving family and reaffirmed the government's stance on the incident. "We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment," the Chief Minister stated, assuring the family that his administration would leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

In a post on X, the office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared, "In the case of the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal that took place in the rural area of Lonavala, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Pune and demanded justice for his son. We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them at this time that no stone will be left unturned in delivering justice to the family."

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