Maharashtra CET 2027: 21 Entrance Exams From January, Two Attempts For 11 Courses | AI

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the tentative examination calendar for the 2027-28 academic year, scheduling 21 entrance examinations between January and June 2027. In a major change aimed at expanding opportunities for students, candidates appearing for 11 courses will be allowed to take the CET twice, with their higher percentile score considered for admission.

The CET Cell announced the schedule on Monday. The examinations will cover undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses across the state, with the first entrance test scheduled for Jan 28, 2027.

The multiple-attempt facility, introduced for selected examinations last year, has now been extended to more courses following student response. The facility is intended to give candidates another opportunity to improve their scores without waiting for the next academic year. While the first attempt will be compulsory, the second will be optional. For admission, the higher percentile obtained in either examination will be considered.

The courses covered under the two-attempt arrangement include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM), five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB), the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group, the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM). The examinations for these courses will be conducted in separate windows between January and May.

In another significant development, the CET Cell will, for the first time in 2027, conduct entrance examinations for PGDM, PGCM and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), following directions from the State Government. The inclusion of these programmes is expected to bring more professional and healthcare-related courses under the common entrance examination system.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has also released tentative dates for other examinations, including Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Art Education, Bachelor of Design (B Design), three-year LLB, Nursing, Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing (DPN), Public Health Nursing (PHN), Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Master of Education (MEd) and Bachelor of Education (BEd). The examinations are scheduled to continue until June 10.

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However, the three-year integrated BEd-MEd programme will not have a CET this year. The course, offered by only one institution in Maharashtra, has 55 available seats, of which just 12 were filled last year. The decision follows the limited response to the programme.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of significant participation in CET examinations. In 2026, a total of 18,14,456 candidates registered for 20 CET examinations, while 16,31,335 appeared.

The CET Cell has advised students to refer to its official website for the detailed examination calendar and further updates. The announced dates are tentative and may be revised.