Pune Traffic Signals Lose Countdown Timers; Commuters Face Confusion At Major Junctions | FPJ

Pune: Motorists navigating several major junctions across Pune are facing inconvenience as countdown timers installed at traffic signals have stopped functioning, leaving commuters guessing how long they must wait before the lights change. While the traffic signals continue to display red, yellow and green lights, their digital countdown indicators have gone blank at several busy intersections, triggering complaints from daily commuters.

The problem has been reported at prominent junctions, including Swargate, Alka Chowk, Bibwewadi, Laxmi Narayan Chowk, Mitramandal Chowk and Lal Mahal Chowk. Signals along Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) Road, Pune Railway Station Road and several other important stretches have also been affected.

Pune signals are malfunctioning | FPJ

The absence of countdown timers has made it difficult for motorists to anticipate signal changes, particularly during peak hours when traffic congestion is already a concern. Commuters say the situation also increases the possibility of motorists jumping signals due to confusion over waiting times.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakre said several traffic signals had stopped functioning properly because the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had not paid electricity bills on time.

"However, the pending bills have now been paid. We will check the countdown indicators and ensure that the issue is resolved shortly. Some of the signals are also quite old, which could be another reason behind the malfunction. We have coordinated with PMC officials, and necessary steps will be taken to restore the systems," Bhajibhakre said.

Meanwhile, commuters have expressed concern over the inconvenience and the possibility of traffic violations arising from the malfunctioning systems.

Shrikant Pawar, an autorickshaw driver who operates around Swargate, said the absence of countdown indicators creates uncertainty among motorists.

"Without a timer, we have no idea how many seconds are left before the signal turns green. Some motorists get impatient and jump the signal. Additionally, at certain junctions, traffic police personnel manually regulate traffic, but CCTV cameras continue to monitor vehicles. In such cases, we often receive online-generated challans," Pawar said.

Ganesh Survase, a regular commuter travelling through Alka Chowk, said the problem becomes particularly troublesome during peak hours.

"The countdown timer helps us understand when the signal will turn green and plan our movement accordingly. Now, we have to keep watching the signal without knowing how much longer we need to wait. This creates confusion, especially when there is heavy traffic and vehicles are lined up in multiple lanes," Survase said.

With several important junctions affected, commuters have urged the PMC and traffic police to coordinate and restore the countdown systems at the earliest.