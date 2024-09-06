Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Six-Lane Elevated Corridor for Pune-Shirur Highway Stretch |

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved an upgrade to the Pune-Shirur-Ahmadnagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway on Thursday. The project will enhance the 53 km stretch between Pune and Shirur to an elevated six-lane highway, managed by MSIDC, with an estimated cost of ₹7,515 crores.

Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe claimed credit for the approval, highlighting his active engagement with various authorities. He noted that he did meetings and followup with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the National Highway Authority, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation which played key roles in securing the approval for the Pune-Shirur Elevated Corridor.

Dr Kolhe also pointed out that while the Central Government had approved the tender process, the project's transfer from the National Highway Authority to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation caused delays. He urged that the tender process and subsequent proceedings be expedited to mitigate further delays.