Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Orders Halt To MIDC Plotting, Pushes For 'AjitSrushti' Tourism Project In Pimpri-Chinchwad |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed the concerned authorities to initiate the process for developing an "AjitSrushti" memorial and tourism project in Pimpri-Chinchwad to preserve the legacy and contributions of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He also instructed officials to immediately halt the plotting activities allegedly being undertaken by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on the reserved land.

The directions were issued during a meeting held at the Deputy Speaker’s office in the Vidhan Bhavan. Senior officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), MIDC and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

According to Bansode, Reservation No. 301 in Chinchwad has been earmarked as a tourism centre in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Development Plan. The reservation has been retained in both the existing and revised development plans, and the land is currently under the possession of the municipal corporation.

However, concerns were raised that MIDC had initiated plans to divide the land into plots and sell them to private industrial entrepreneurs. Bansode said such a move would be contrary to the reservation specified in the development plan and could adversely affect the intended public purpose of the land.

The Deputy Speaker directed officials to cancel any planning that interferes with the land's tourism reservation and ensure that its designated status remains unchanged. He emphasized that the site should instead be utilised for establishing "AjitSrushti", a project envisioned to showcase and preserve the work, achievements and memories associated with Ajit Pawar.

Bansode noted that the area surrounding the reserved plot has a significant residential population. He pointed out that MIDC had previously developed housing schemes for workers in the nearby Shahunagar area, making it important to retain the original purpose of the land rather than converting it for commercial or industrial use.

He instructed authorities to immediately stop any ongoing plotting work and ensure that the tourism-centre reservation remains intact in the development plan. Necessary administrative and planning measures should be taken to facilitate the establishment of AjitSrushti at the site, he added.

The issue is expected to be taken up further by the concerned departments, with officials asked to examine the legal and planning aspects to ensure that the reserved land is developed in accordance with the objectives outlined in the city’s development plan.

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