Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Karad Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Cattle Shed | Sourced

A 25-year-old police constable attached to the Karad City Police Station died by suicide on Wednesday in Kadepur village of Sangli district's Kadegaon taluka. However, the exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown.

According to the information received, the deceased constable has been identified as Ashutosh Ajit Mane. He served as a police constable at the Karad City Police Station. He was well-regarded among his colleagues and friends for his quiet, amiable and dutiful nature.

On Wednesday, it was discovered that Mane had taken his own life in a cattle shed near his residence in Kadegaon. Upon learning of the incident, he was immediately rushed to the Kadegaon Rural Hospital. However, medical officers declared him dead after examination.

Meanwhile, the Kadegaon Police conducted a panchnama of the scene and completed the necessary legal formalities. An investigation into the cause of the suicide is currently underway.

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A pall of gloom has descended upon the police force following the death of the young constable. Police Sub-Inspector Pravin Jadhav is conducting further investigations into the matter.