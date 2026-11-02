Mahalakshmi Express Halted After Signal Tampering on Pune-Miraj Route; Jewellery Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Stolen from Women Passengers | AI

Karad: A suspected robbery aboard the Mumbai–Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Express has raised concerns over railway security after the train was forced to stop near Salpa station in Satara district in the early hours of Monday, November 2. Unidentified persons allegedly tampered with railway signalling equipment to halt the train before stealing gold jewellery from women passengers travelling in reserved coaches.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am on the Pune–Miraj railway route. According to reports, the train stopped for approximately 15 minutes after the signalling system was disrupted. The suspects allegedly took advantage of the halt to target sleeping passengers before fleeing. They also reportedly pelted stones at three coaches as they escaped.

The reported value of the stolen jewellery varies across initial accounts. While some reports put the loss at approximately ₹2.52 lakh, others estimate it at around ₹52,600. The exact amount and number of victims will need to be confirmed by the investigating authorities.

Signal Disruption Forces Train to Stop

The Mahalakshmi Express had departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Sunday evening and was travelling towards Kolhapur when the incident occurred near Salpa station.

According to preliminary information, unidentified persons cut or tampered with wires connected to the railway signalling system, preventing the train from receiving the signal to proceed. The locomotive pilot was consequently required to stop the train, despite Salpa not being a scheduled halt. Another train was also reportedly delayed for around four minutes.

The suspects allegedly targeted women travelling in the reserved coaches and stole their gold ornaments. Reports indicate that the thefts took place while passengers were asleep, with the suspects reaching through coach windows to snatch the jewellery.

Stones Pelted at Coaches

The incident caused panic among passengers, particularly after the suspects allegedly pelted stones at coaches S-2, S-3 and S-5 while fleeing. Passengers raised an alarm after discovering the thefts and informed railway staff.

The complaint was reportedly lodged by Sunita Gorakshanath Tupe at the Miraj Government Railway Police (GRP) station. Other passengers may also have suffered losses, and the full extent of the thefts is yet to be established.

Separate Cases Registered

Railway officials and police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. A dog squad and forensic team were also deployed to assist with the investigation.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case at its Lonand outpost in connection with the alleged tampering with railway signalling equipment. A separate case relating to the jewellery theft was registered by the Miraj GRP.

Railway personnel subsequently repaired the damaged signalling equipment. According to the information available, the S-2 signal was restored at 4.05 am, while the S-4 signal was restored at 5.25 am.

Investigators are examining how the signalling system was tampered with and whether the theft was planned in advance. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects and recover the stolen jewellery.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of passengers travelling overnight, particularly on stretches where trains may be vulnerable to theft. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and whether additional security measures are required along the route.

Editorial note: Before publication, please verify the exact value of the stolen jewellery and the number of affected women with the GRP. The available reports contain conflicting figures, so neither the ₹2.52 lakh estimate nor the ₹52,600 figure should be treated as confirmed without official clarification.