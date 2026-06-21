Mahadev Munde Murder Case: SIT Fails To Find Evidence, Probe Likely To Be Transferred To CID | Sourced

The high-profile murder investigation of Parli Vaijnath-based businessman Mahadev Munde has hit a dead end. Reliable sources indicate that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), established under the orders of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 31, 2025, to crack the case, has failed to reach a conclusive finding. With no solid evidence against any suspect, the SIT has reportedly written to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai, recommending that the investigation be transferred to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The investigation, led by IPS officer Pankaj Kumawat and comprising Police Inspector Santosh Sable, Assistant Police Inspector Bhargav Sapkal and Sub-Inspector Sushant Sutale, left no stone unturned. The team investigated the case from multiple angles, including Munde's financial dealings as a pigmy agent, land disputes and personal rivalries.

The SIT has received the scientific reports for various tests conducted during the investigation; however, sources state that none of them provided the concrete evidence required to link any individual to the crime.

Since the murder occurred on October 21, 2023, the victim's family has repeatedly accused Walmik Karad of involvement. However, investigators have consistently maintained that no substantial evidence has been found against him or any other suspect.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Munde's wife, Dnyaneshwari Munde, and her family have staged various protests and hunger strikes, even threatening self-immolation outside the Superintendent of Police's office. Despite the passage of significant time and the use of modern forensic techniques, the police have been unable to make a breakthrough. All eyes are now on the Additional Director General of Police to see what action will be taken following the SIT's request to transfer the case.

The case has been marked by frequent changes in leadership. Since its inception, the investigating officer has been changed eight times. Initially, the case was handled by the local police, but after public outcry, an SIT was formed. However, even with the SIT in place, the investigation has remained at a standstill.

The case has also been clouded by controversial statements made by Bala Bangar, a former associate-turned-rival of Walmik Karad. Bangar had previously alleged that Karad murdered Munde and placed a piece of human flesh on a table, creating a sensation at the time.

While Bangar continued to level serious allegations against Karad, officials note that none of these claims has been proven.

Currently, the SIT has stated that Bangar's statements have provided no meaningful assistance to the ongoing investigation.