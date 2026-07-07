Mahabaleshwar Rains: Venna River Bridge Collapses, Three Vehicles Fall Into Riverbed | Sourced

Mahabaleshwar: Relentless rainfall has severely disrupted normal life in Mahabaleshwar, with the hill station witnessing widespread flooding, road damage, and the collapse of a bridge. The continuous downpour has left several villages cut off, disrupted power and water supply, and caused major damage to infrastructure across the taluka.

A small iron bridge over the Venna River near Venna Lake, leading towards Ri Jantha, collapsed due to the strong flow of water. Three vehicles parked on the bridge fell into the river after the structure gave way. Fortunately, there were no injuries. As soon as the incident was reported, the municipal administration rushed to the spot and used cranes to safely retrieve the vehicles from the river. Although the bridge was meant only for light vehicles, the incident caused significant damage to the vehicles.

Heavy rainfall has also led to severe waterlogging across Mahabaleshwar. Roads near Venna Lake and other parts of the town were submerged, making it difficult for motorists to travel. Traffic slowed considerably near Bagicha Corner on the Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani road as water accumulated on the road.

Mahabaleshwar has been experiencing intense rainfall for the past five to six days, with no signs of relief. The hill station recorded an extraordinary 513 mm (20 inches) of rainfall in just 24 hours, between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, making it the highest single-day rainfall recorded this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahabaleshwar has received 1,717.40 mm (67 inches) of rainfall since June 1.

The heavy rain has badly affected both urban and rural areas. Several roads have caved in, large trees have been uprooted, and mudslides and falling rocks have blocked ghat roads, disrupting transportation across the region.

The Ghavari-Yerane road in Mahabaleshwar taluka has been closed after a section of the road collapsed. Flooding in the Solshi River has completely cut off access to the villages of Yerane Khurd, Yerane Budruk and Achali, leaving residents isolated.

Another stretch of road near the Janni Mata Temple on the Mahabaleshwar-Pratapgad road has also developed cracks along the edge of the ghat, raising concerns over the safety of the route.

Continuous rainfall has also disrupted electricity supply across the taluka. The power outage has affected water supply schemes in many villages, leaving residents without drinking water despite the heavy rainfall. Mobile and internet services have also been affected, making communication difficult during emergencies.

The prolonged rains have created major challenges for local residents. While farmers initially welcomed the monsoon, the disruption of essential services such as electricity, water and communication has made daily life increasingly difficult. Residents have urged the administration to restore these services as soon as possible.

In Morani village, a large tree fell across the road, blocking traffic. Local residents and volunteers worked in heavy rain to clear the obstruction. However, locals alleged that delays caused by procedural issues involving the Forest Department slowed the rescue and road-clearing efforts.

The weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall over the next few days. In view of the situation, Mahabaleshwar Tehsildar Sachin Mhaske, Municipal Council President Sunil Shinde and Chief Officer Yogesh Patil have appealed to residents and tourists to remain alert and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

The administration said disaster response teams are on standby and are responding quickly to emergencies. Authorities have advised tourists staying in hotels and resorts, as well as local residents, to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.