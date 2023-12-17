Mahabaleshwar Durga Procession Fire Incident: Six-Year-Old Alina Nadaf Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Six-year-old Alina Sadiq Nadaf of Mahabaleshwar succumbed to severe burns which she sustained in a tragic fire during a Durga immersion procession two months ago.

The incident took place in October in the Koli Aali area of Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station. According to the police, the generator was fitted on a vehicle on which an idol of Goddess Durga was being taken for immersion. The generator got heated up and caught fire as there was a can of petrol nearby. Nine children, who were sitting in a corner of the decorated vehicle, sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to hospitals in Satara and Pune.

She was laid to rest at Mahabaleshwar cemetery

The blaze resulted in serious burns to nine individuals, including Alina. Despite efforts by doctors at private hospital in Pune over the past two months, Alina's condition worsened, leading to her passing on Saturday night.

The tragic incident had already claimed the life of another child, Ovi Pol, during treatment in November. Alina's demise has brought sorrow to the community, and she was laid to rest at the Mahabaleshwar cemetery on Sunday morning, with a large gathering in attendance.