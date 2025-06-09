 Mahabaleshwar Chokes With Tourists Over Weekend; Poor Planning Triggers Traffic Chaos, Visitor Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMahabaleshwar Chokes With Tourists Over Weekend; Poor Planning Triggers Traffic Chaos, Visitor Outrage

Mahabaleshwar Chokes With Tourists Over Weekend; Poor Planning Triggers Traffic Chaos, Visitor Outrage

However, due to the lack of any prior planning by the local administration, municipality, and police for the influx of tourists, the entire city of Mahabaleshwar was gripped by traffic jams. Vehicles were stuck on the roads for hours, and the condition of children, elderly citizens, and women trapped in cars was extremely miserable.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Mahabaleshwar Chokes With Tourists Over Weekend; Poor Planning Triggers Traffic Chaos, Visitor Outrage |

The two consecutive days of holidays on Saturday and Sunday and the respite from the rains saw a flood of thousands of tourists in Mahabaleshwar. However, due to the lack of any prior planning by the local administration, municipality, and police for the influx of tourists, the entire city of Mahabaleshwar was gripped by traffic jams.

Vehicles were stuck on the roads for hours, and the condition of children, elderly citizens, and women trapped in cars was extremely miserable.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Daily Traffic Chaos At Navle Bridge, Warje Frustrates Pune Commuters
article-image

Tourists from all over the world come to both tourist destinations, including Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. Since it is currently the peak tourist season of the year, there was a huge crowd of tourists here due to the summer vacations of schools and colleges and consecutive holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Many tourists came in their private vehicles and many in public transport vehicles, which literally flooded both these cities. However, tourists expressed their anger due to the lack of any planning by the local municipality or police. If there is zero management in a famous tourist destination like Mahabaleshwar, should tourists come or not?

Tourists were asking this question. Many tourists expressed surprise and anger at the functioning of the municipality and the police, as they lost all their time, money, and the joy of the trip to the chaos of traffic. The tourists also made a strong demand that the administration should wake up now.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...