Mahabaleshwar Chokes With Tourists Over Weekend; Poor Planning Triggers Traffic Chaos, Visitor Outrage |

The two consecutive days of holidays on Saturday and Sunday and the respite from the rains saw a flood of thousands of tourists in Mahabaleshwar. However, due to the lack of any prior planning by the local administration, municipality, and police for the influx of tourists, the entire city of Mahabaleshwar was gripped by traffic jams.

Vehicles were stuck on the roads for hours, and the condition of children, elderly citizens, and women trapped in cars was extremely miserable.

Tourists from all over the world come to both tourist destinations, including Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. Since it is currently the peak tourist season of the year, there was a huge crowd of tourists here due to the summer vacations of schools and colleges and consecutive holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Many tourists came in their private vehicles and many in public transport vehicles, which literally flooded both these cities. However, tourists expressed their anger due to the lack of any planning by the local municipality or police. If there is zero management in a famous tourist destination like Mahabaleshwar, should tourists come or not?

Tourists were asking this question. Many tourists expressed surprise and anger at the functioning of the municipality and the police, as they lost all their time, money, and the joy of the trip to the chaos of traffic. The tourists also made a strong demand that the administration should wake up now.