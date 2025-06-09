 VIDEOS: Daily Traffic Chaos At Navle Bridge, Warje Frustrates Pune Commuters
“Navle Bridge, Bangalore–Pune Highway. Daily 2 km traffic jam happens… Unable to reach office on time ever… Please help, sir, by deploying traffic police and removing the jam… It is happening daily. Please help,” wrote one commuter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Every day, traffic snarls stretching from Navle Bridge to Warje on the Mumbai–Bangalore Highway in Pune have frustrated commuters, who have taken to social media to raise their issues.

“New day, same hustle. Jammed from Narhe to Warje Bridge. Worst, worst traffic management,” wrote another.

Infamous for traffic and accidents, Navle Bridge often reports congestion on busy days; however, the traffic snarls trouble commuters even more during the monsoon.

WATCH: Pimpri Metro Station Leaks, Hinjawadi Turns Water Park After Just One Hour Of Rain In Pune
Wadgaon Bridge and Warje Bridge are major bottlenecks affecting smooth traffic flow. The stretch of road from various service roads leading to Warje Bridge or Navle Bridge suffers from an inconsistent number of lanes, making traffic congestion inevitable.

These bottlenecks have become a significant cause of traffic jams, particularly for vehicles traveling between Pune, Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken a ₹52.68 crore project to double the capacity of the current bridge by adding four lanes—two on each side of the existing structure—over a 1.605 km stretch.

This development is expected to alleviate bottlenecks and improve traffic flow in critical areas, including Warje, Vadgaon, Narhe, and Ambegaon, he added.

