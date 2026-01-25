MAGIC Organises CSR Mixer To Drive Impactful Change Through Industry–CSR–Startup–Administration Partnerships In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the objective of fostering effective and long-term collaboration among industry, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and startups to accelerate innovation, the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), in association with the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) and the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC), organised a CSR Mixer.

The session focused on how CSR-led initiatives can support startups, skill development, research, and training through collaborative models. The programme was attended by Joint Director of DVET Pradeep Durge, President of Marathwada Auto Cluster Milind Kank, Honorary Secretary of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture Mihir Soundalghekar, Chairman of CII Marathwada Prashant Narwade, CSR and financial advisor CA Mandar Joshi, Chairman of Endurance Technologies Limited Sanjay Sangai, and Director of MAGIC Ashish Garde, among other distinguished participants.

While addressing the gathering, Pradeep Durge emphasised the need for direct collaboration between industries and industrial training institutes. He stated that active industry participation in training institutions is crucial. Development of infrastructure and laboratories within institute campuses with industry support can help produce quality, industry-ready students, who will later become skilled manpower for the sector.

Durge also shared insights on the Pradhan Mantri SETU policy and the Centre–State–CSR funding model. Under this model, 50% of the funding for training and skill development can be provided by the Central Government, 33% by the State Government, and the remaining 17% through industry CSR contributions to develop infrastructure and facilities.

Mihir Soundalghekar spoke about initiatives undertaken by leading global companies to promote innovation at the international level. Prashant Narwade shared details of CSR projects implemented through Greaves. Sanjay Sangai highlighted how corporates can bring innovation into the industrial ecosystem by collaborating with startups.

During the interaction, speakers shared their views on supporting startups through CSR, strengthening research and training facilities, healthcare and agritechnology, defence and drone technologies, and sustainable development. It was also emphasised that by developing training laboratories and providing modern machinery, industries can ensure the availability of job-ready manpower, thereby saving both time and costs. The discussions underlined that CSR should go beyond financial support and emerge as an effective tool for innovation, skill development, and socially inclusive transformation.

At the beginning of the programme, Ashish Garde, Director of MAGIC, outlined the organisation’s role and introduced the initiative, explaining the objectives and expected outcomes of the CSR Mixer. Milind Kank, President of Marathwada Auto Cluster, delivered the welcome address and stressed that collaboration among industry, training institutions, and CSR initiatives is the need of the hour.

Concluding the programme, Makarand Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of MAGIC, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed confidence that the dialogue would strengthen cooperation among industries, training institutions, and entrepreneurs. He added that such initiatives would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, skilled manpower creation, and entrepreneurship in the Marathwada region.