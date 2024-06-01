MAEER's MIT Announces Prayagakka Karad Award To 5 Exemplary Women |

The World Peace Centre (Alandi) of MAEER's MIT, Pune, has announced a prestigious award to honour the 11th Memorial Day of Prayagakka Karad. This award recognises lifelong dedication to social enlightenment and communal harmony, blending knowledge, science, and spirituality. The announcement was made by MAEER's MIT President Prof Dr Mangesh Karad and Trustee and General Secretary Prof Swati Karad-Chate during a press conference.

The 'Purnabrahma Yogini Tyagamurthy Smt Prayagakka Karad Devoted Lifetime Achievement Award' will be presented to five exemplary women: Medha Suresh Ghaisas, a prominent social worker from Pune; Vidushi Didi, an advocate of social awareness and spirituality at Sri Ramayanam Dham Ashram, Ayodhya; Mandakini Sriram Kinkar, a senior preacher and kirtankar; Bhagwati Satarkar-Dandekar, a notable social worker; Meera Maharjan, a dedicated social worker; and Vijayabai Govind Kadam, a devoted Warkari and poetess.

The award ceremony will take place on Monday, June 3, at 12:30pm in Rameshwar (Rui), Latur, known as Manavtirtha. Each awardee will receive a certificate, a memento, and a cash prize of ₹21,000. The event will feature Dr Vijay Bhatkar, a renowned computer expert, as the special guest of honour. The ceremony will be presided over by Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder President of MIT World Peace University, with the presence of Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Working President of MAEER's MIT.

Prayagakka Karad was revered for her dedication to Indian culture, tradition, and philosophy, living a life devoted to the service of philosopher Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, and Lord Panduranga. This award aims to inspire society through her legacy of devotion and service.

The event will also mark the reconstruction and inauguration of the Shri Sant Gopalbuwa Maharaj Temple at Rameshwar (Rui), Latur. The temple, known as Manavatirtha, will host the Kalsharohana ceremony of Lord Mahadev's Shivalinga and the inauguration of Prayagakka Karad Samadhi Temple. The ceremonies will commence at 7am on June 3, under the guidance of renowned priest Milind Rahurkar Guruji. The Kalsharohan ceremony will be conducted by Harihar Maharaj Divegaonkar, with Aryavrat Karad, Viren Karad, and Sriram Nagre in attendance.