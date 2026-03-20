Luxury Bungalows, Farmhouses And More: Nashik ‘Astrologer’ Ashok Kharat's ₹200 Crore Empire Under Scanner | Sourced

Nashik: Ashok Kharat, a controversial figure who rose to prominence as a “political astrologer", or "Captain", has been arrested in a major case involving alleged sexual exploitation, blackmail, and illegal wealth accumulation. Police said he built a strong influence among politicians, senior officials, and police officers by predicting their future. His total assets are estimated to be close to ₹200 crore and are now under investigation.



The case was reported after a woman accused the 67-year-old of sexual assault under the pretext of performing rituals. She alleged that he gave her an intoxicant, hypnotised her, and exploited her. Police indicated that more than one individual may have been affected, and investigators believe additional women were involved.



According to police, Kharat allegedly used fear to influence the victims, including threats regarding the safety of their husbands or references to occult practices. Police found hidden CCTV cameras in his office. A pen drive recovered during the investigation reportedly contains videos involving multiple women.





Given the seriousness of the case, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute. The Nashik Crime Branch Unit 1 is examining the recovered videos and documents.



Kharat operated from an office named ‘Oakus Property Dealers and Developers’ at Canada Corner. Police suspect the office was used as a front for illegal activities.



His arrest was carried out through a covert operation. To avoid any leak, the police created a disturbance outside his house by shouting “thief, thief". Using this distraction, they entered the house and arrested him in his bedroom before he could react.



During raids at his farmhouse, police recovered a pistol, live cartridges, and used ammunition. Searches at a temple and hermitage in Mirgaon also led to the discovery of several suspicious documents. Several of his properties across Maharashtra are now under the scanner.





Investigations have also revealed details of his vast wealth. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Govind Nagar and an office at Canada Corner. He has around 30 acres of land in Pathardi, including Survey Nos. 33, 93, 97, 132, 138, 203, and 220, valued at about ₹150 crore.



Land worth around ₹30 crore in Gaulane is reportedly in the names of his wife, Kalpana, and daughters Srushti and Truptibala. He also owns about 45 acres of land in Kahandalwadi and Mirgaon, valued at around ₹2 crore. A lavish farmhouse behind a temple in Mirgaon is estimated to be worth nearly ₹10 crore.



Furthermore, he owns land worth ₹5 crore near Ozar Airport, a luxury bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar worth ₹5 crore, and an office at Canada Corner, valued at approximately ₹1 crore. The Ishaneshwar Temple Trust, affiliated with him, reportedly has an annual turnover of approximately ₹2 crore. Altogether, his total assets are estimated at nearly ₹200 crore.



The case has created a major stir in political circles. Many influential politicians and senior officials were known to visit Kharat on a regular basis. By predicting the future of high-profile individuals, he had gained significant influence.



Now, with videos reportedly featuring some prominent faces recovered by police, speculation has intensified. The developments have shocked political circles and raised serious questions about his reach and connections. Further investigation is ongoing.