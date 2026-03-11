LPG Supply Disruption Impacts Student Messes, Small Eateries In Pune: ‘We May Have To Return To Our Hometowns Like During COVID’ | FPJ Photo

The impact of the conflict in West Asia has led to disruption in the LPG supply chain, which has created a shortage of commercial gas cylinders, forcing several mess services, eateries and small hotels that cater to students to either shut down temporarily or increase food prices in Pune.

Pune, which hosts lakhs of students from across the country preparing for competitive exams and pursuing higher education, is witnessing growing concern among the student community. Many mess operators have informed students about a rise in meal charges after being forced to purchase gas cylinders at inflated rates from the market.

Due to the rising costs, some students say they are now sharing a single meal between two people to manage expenses, raising fears of a possible food crisis if the situation continues.

Student leader Nitin Andhale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the situation is becoming serious for students living away from home. “Because of the disruption in gas supply, many eateries and mess services are on the verge of shutting down. Hotels and mess operators who are buying gas cylinders at high prices have increased the cost of meals. This is creating a situation where students may face hunger,” he said.

Andhale urged the government to start public ‘Poli-Bhaji’ food centres for needy students and reserve a separate gas quota for educational institutions and mess services. If the situation continues like this, students may be forced to protest on the streets.

Competitive exam aspirant Nitin Mete highlighted that due to the shortage of commercial LPG, mess operators are unable to get gas cylinders. If the situation persists, inflation will increase drastically, and students will find it difficult to afford to live in Pune. A situation similar to the COVID period may arise where students may have to return to their hometowns.

Devendra Arun Thakre, a student of Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya in Pune, said the disruption has directly affected students’ daily routine. “Because of the war in West Asia, there is a shortage of gas, and several mess services have temporarily stopped functioning. During the examination period, this has created serious difficulty for students in getting regular meals. Lack of proper nutrition can affect both health and studies. Authorities should urgently make alternative arrangements for students.”

Mess operators have also raised concerns about the situation. Ganesh Khatane, who runs a student mess, said a large number of outstation students depend on such services for their daily meals. He said, “Many students who come to Pune for education rely on our mess. If the gas supply remains disrupted, it will become difficult to provide food on time. This can directly impact students’ health and their studies. Ensuring the timely availability of gas is extremely important.”