Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karan Pawar Set To Challenge Mahayuti's Candidate In Jalgaon

Karan Pawar, the former BJP chief of Parola-Arandol assembly constituency, is all set to contest against Smita Wagh, the candidate of the Mahayuti, from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Pawar has bid farewell to the BJP and has joined the Shiv Sena (UBT). Pawar stated that with the blessings of Unmesh Patil, he has joined Shiv Sena (UBT) and with the support of all parties in MVA, he has been selected as the candidate from Jalgaon to fight against Smita Wagh.

Though Karan Pawar has no state-level identity yet, the youngster is quite famous in the Jalgaon-Dhule region. Not so new to political games, Pawar has learned a set of tricks since childhood, as he is the grandson of former Parola-Erandol MLA Bhaskar Rao Patil. His uncle Dr. Satish Patil is one of the prominent figures in politics from the region and leader of NCP (SP). He has also won the Parola municipal election as municipal president. He shares a close relationship with MP Unmesh Patil. Known as the young face of the Maratha community in politics, Pawar has connections across party lines, with friends and family in various political parties.

Following the internal strife in Raver due to Raksha Khadse's candidature, BJP now faces another challenge in the Jalgaon constituency with Karan Pawar entering the fray. Girish Mahajan, often regarded as BJP's 'Sankatmochak' or saviour, will have to navigate this new challenge. The outcome remains uncertain, and much hinges on how the situation unfolds.