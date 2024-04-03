 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political Turmoil Grips Mahayuti In North Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLok Sabha Election 2024: Political Turmoil Grips Mahayuti In North Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political Turmoil Grips Mahayuti In North Maharashtra

One of the epicentres of this political storm is the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, a coveted prize sought after by all three alliance partners. As negotiations unfold, the BJP's demand for the seat based on its entrenched presence in the district and city, as per a recent statement from the BJP Leader Girish Mahajan, has sparked tensions within the coalition.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

In the heartland of North Maharashtra, the Grand Alliance, or Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), finds itself embroiled in a maelstrom of challenges as the crucial Lok Sabha elections approach. The region, which once fervently supported the alliance, now grapples with internal discord, contentious seat allocations, and simmering dissatisfaction among the constituents. The grand alliance is facing major hurdles in almost all the major constituencies of North Maharashtra. At some constituencies, they are not getting a proper candidate, while in other places, there is internal opposition to the candidate given by the party, while the major issue of Nashik has surfaced where all three partners in politics have claimed the seat.

Read Also
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Times When Mahayuti Bigiwigs Claimed Seat-Sharing 'Almost...
article-image

One of the epicentres of this political storm is the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, a coveted prize sought after by all three alliance partners. As negotiations unfold, the BJP's demand for the seat based on its entrenched presence in the district and city, as per a recent statement from the BJP Leader Girish Mahajan, has sparked tensions within the coalition. This contention has been further compounded by the entry of heavyweight politician Chhagan Bhujbal, who has thrown his hat into the ring, intensifying the battle for supremacy.

Read Also
Nashik: Bhujbal Claims Delhi's Support, Tussle Over Nashik LS Seat Continues
article-image

The political landscape in Jalgaon is no less tumultuous, with sitting MP Unmesh Patil's defection to the Shiv Sena (UBT) after rebelling against the BJP. It was said that there was internal opposition to Unmesh Patil from local BJP leaders, so the party decided to drop his name. Patil's rebellion and subsequent decision to contest against the BJP's chosen candidate, Smita Wagh, under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner, underscore the fissures within the alliance.

Read Also
BJP Faces Setback As Sitting MP Unmesh Patil Seeks Shelter with Shiv Sena (UBT), Likely MVA...
article-image

Similarly, in the Raver constituency, the BJP's nomination of Raksha Khadse for a second term has met with resistance from local party workers and leaders, leading to public confrontations captured on social media. These incidents highlight the growing discontent and internal strife plaguing the alliance's electoral strategy. Recently, a video was shared on social media which showed a quarrel between Raksha Khadse and party workers in a meeting in the presence of the BJP leader Girish Mahajan.

Read Also
Maha HM Anil Deshmukh slams BJP after official website tags MP Raksha Khadse as homosexual
article-image

Beyond the realm of electoral politics, the disenchantment among constituents looms large. Despite North Maharashtra's steadfast support for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the past two elections, the region has been left wanting in terms of developmental dividends. Unresolved water disputes with Marathwada, lack of significant infrastructure, employment and development projects, and perceived neglect by incumbent MPs have sown seeds of disillusionment among the electorate.

As the electoral battle heats up, the Grand Alliance finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with internal dissension and external challenges. The outcome of this political upheaval will not only shape the electoral landscape of North Maharashtra but also reverberate across the broader political spectrum. In the crucible of competing interests and shifting alliances, the fate of the Mahayuti hangs in the balance, awaiting the verdict of the electorate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Fields Afsar Khan From CS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Fields Afsar Khan From CS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Autism Awareness Campaign Launched On World Autism Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Autism Awareness Campaign Launched On World Autism Day

Pune & Shirur Lok Sabha Elections Turn Into Triangular Fights As VBA Enters Fray

Pune & Shirur Lok Sabha Elections Turn Into Triangular Fights As VBA Enters Fray

Ahmednagar: Mechanised Infantry Raising Day Celebrated With Fervour

Ahmednagar: Mechanised Infantry Raising Day Celebrated With Fervour

Nashik: Rash Of Two-Wheeler Thefts Plagues City

Nashik: Rash Of Two-Wheeler Thefts Plagues City