Lohegaon Residents Protest Over Pothole Menace And Pedestrian Crossings |

The Lohegaon Residents Welfare Association (LRWA) organised protest on Sunday, to shed light on the critical issue of road maintenance in Lohegaon. The event, held at 9 am near Apple Chemist on Porwal Road, aimed to draw attention to the prevalent problem of large potholes plaguing the roads and the complete absence of safe pedestrian crossings.



The condition of the roads in Lohegaon has been a growing concern for residents, with reports of frequent road accidents occurring every day. The deplorable state of the roads, compounded by excessive dust and pollution, poses significant health risks. Frustrated with the apparent negligence from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), residents gathered to demand the provision of proper facilities and the fulfillment of their basic needs.



One of the key issues residents raised is the need for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address these concerns and provide essential facilities. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, voiced their frustration, stating, "Despite paying taxes, the DP road remains undeveloped, and residents do not receive the proper facilities they deserve."

Read Also Pune: 10 Booked On Cheating Charges For Submitting Fake Certificates In Police Recruitment

'We have been bringing this matter to the PMC's attention for over three years'

Another resident emphasised the urgency of addressing the lack of pedestrian crossings, saying, "We are hosting this event to highlight the absence of pedestrian crossings in various areas of Lohegaon, such as Bharat Mata Road and Porwal Road. Due to this issue, numerous accidents occur regularly. We have been bringing this matter to the PMC's attention for over three years. This Sunday's program is dedicated to addressing this problem."



A third resident highlighted the gravity of the issue, stating, "Every week, due to the lack of pedestrian crossings, we witness at least 2 to 3 accidents. The roads here are frequented by heavy vehicles like water tankers and cement trucks. Within a 1-kilometer radius, we have two to three well-known schools and several renowned hospitals. With over 70,000 residents in the area, pedestrian crossings are an urgent necessity."



The event, lasting for an hour, featured various activities aimed at raising awareness about the absence of pedestrian crossings. These included plays, discussions, and interactive sessions, all focused on addressing this critical issue and ensuring the safety and convenience of Lohegaon residents.



LRWA secretary Ravi Ganchari, Varun Kumar, Pradeep Modi, Sandeep Lokhande, OP Upadhyay and all Porwal Road residences gathered for agitation.