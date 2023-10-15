Pune: 10 Booked On Cheating Charges For Submitting Fake Certificates In Police Recruitment |

The Chaturshringi Police in Pune have filed case against 10 people for submitting counterfeit certificates claiming to be project victims in their application to join the Pune Rural Police. It has come to light that these candidates submitted these fake certificates to the Collector and District Rehabilitation Officers in Beed.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Yuvraj Mohite, the Pune Rural Police, filed a formal complaint with the Chaturshringi Police Station. The case has been registered against the following individuals: Sameenath Sudhakar Kudde, Ajay Babruwan Jarak, Akshay Balasaheb Badve, Dinesh Arjun Kamble, Rajesh Ramesh Dhule, Amol Vitthal Garke, Dhrupad Prahlad Kharode, Govind Bhaktaraj Mitke, Asaram Balasaheb Chaure, and Hemant Vitthal Nikam.



This incident pertains to the Pune Rural Police, Police Constable recruitment process, which was conducted in 2021. Candidates who successfully passed the field test and written examination were subsequently summoned for document verification, including their educational credentials. The responsibility for verifying reservation-related documents during the recruitment process was assigned to the Rehabilitation Branch of the Collectorate.

Cheating case against 10

The case unfolded when it was discovered that ten candidates, including Sominath Kudde, had presented fraudulent project victim certificates at the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police office in Beed. Upon examination by the Rehabilitation Branch of the Collectorate, these certificates were revealed to be counterfeit.



Consequently, a case has been officially registered against these ten candidates for cheating. The investigation is now being handled by Assistant Police Inspector Sambhaji Gurav.



The documents submitted by these candidates during their applications for the rural police force were thoroughly examined. To ensure the accuracy of their claims, Beed Collector and Rehabilitation Officers were contacted, leading to the revelation that these ten candidates had submitted false certificates falsely asserting their status as project victims.

