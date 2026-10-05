‘Let’s See Where Firecrackers Burst During Diwali’: BJP's Nitesh Rane Hints At Rohit Pawar Joining Cabinet | WATCH

‘Let’s See Where Firecrackers Burst During Diwali’: BJP's Nitesh Rane Hints At Rohit Pawar Joining Cabinet | File Photos

Pune: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday appeared to hint at a possible political rapprochement with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, saying he could become his future Cabinet colleague.

Rane made the remarks while speaking to reporters during the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students’ protest in Pune. When asked whether Pawar could join the government by Diwali, Rane said, “Let’s see where the firecrackers burst during Diwali.”

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Asked if this could happen after a post-Diwali swearing-in ceremony, Rane refused to give a direct answer. He said decisions that were not in his hands should not be asked of him.

Rane then described Pawar as a “good friend” and said he appreciated his speeches and work in the legislature.

“Our future friends and future Cabinet colleagues should learn a lesson from this,” Rane said while discussing the MPSC protest and Pawar’s position on the agitation. The remarks are likely to fuel speculation over whether Pawar could eventually cross political lines and join the ruling alliance.

Rane calls Pawar a ‘good friend’

Rane was asked about Pawar’s involvement in the MPSC agitation and his demand for the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. Rane said he did not want to turn the students’ protest into a political issue. He urged Pawar not to hold the students’ future “hostage” over the demand.

At the same time, Rane struck a softer tone while speaking about Pawar. “He is a good friend. He makes good speeches in the legislature, and I appreciate that,” Rane said. He also praised Pawar for working to bring improvements to the MPSC system.

Rane then referred to senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s understanding of constitutional matters. He said Sharad Pawar was an experienced leader who understood the issue surrounding the MPSC Chairman’s post. Rane’s comments about a possible future Cabinet colleague came in this context.

‘Let’s see where the firecrackers burst during Diwali’

When a reporter directly asked whether Pawar could become a minister by Diwali, Rane responded with the remark about Diwali firecrackers. The reporter then asked whether the development could take place after a post-Diwali swearing-in ceremony.

“Don’t ask me about decisions that aren’t in my hands,” Rane said. He did not confirm that Pawar would join the government. However, his subsequent reference to “future friends and future Cabinet colleagues” added to the speculation.

Rane was later asked when such a development could happen. He told reporters to ask Pawar, adding that Pawar knew the dates and details but was not revealing them.

‘Operation Tutari’ question adds to speculation

Rane was also asked whether “Operation Tutari” was underway after “Operation Tiger”. Operation Tutari term has been used in Maharashtra political discourse to refer to speculation about the BJP attracting leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Rane denied that he was giving any hint or signal about such an operation. When asked again whether Operation Tutari was active, he joked that he was not a doctor carrying out operations.

However, Rane then referred to Operation Tiger and asked reporters whether they had known about it before it happened. When reporters said no, Rane remarked that it had caused a “rush”. He did not confirm that Operation Tutari was underway.

Rane defends government over MPSC protest

Rane’s comments came during the ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune. The students are demanding action over concerns surrounding the commission’s examination system. One major demand is the removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

Rane defended the state government’s handling of the issue.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the students for nearly three hours and accepted 12 of their 13 demands. He also pointed to the transfer of MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar as evidence of government action.

According to Rane, the remaining demand concerns a constitutional post and therefore requires due process. He said the government has also formed a committee under V Radha and other officers to examine shortcomings in the MPSC system.

Rane assured students that the government was working to bring changes so that they would not have to take extreme steps or repeatedly protest over examination-related issues.

Rohit Pawar remains at centre of protest

The MPSC agitation has become increasingly political, with leaders from different parties entering the dispute. Pawar has been supporting the protesting students and has backed their demand for action against the MPSC Chairman.

Rane, however, accused leaders of risking the students’ interests by politicising the issue. He said the protest should remain focused on the students’ future rather than political differences.

The ruling BJP and Opposition leaders have exchanged criticism over the agitation in recent days. Against this backdrop, Rane’s comments about Pawar have added a separate political dimension to the protest.

Rane refuses to confirm political move

Despite repeatedly using phrases such as “future friends” and “future Cabinet colleagues”, Rane stopped short of confirming that Pawar would join the government.

His comments about Diwali and Operation Tutari could fuel speculation, but they do not amount to an official announcement of any political move.

For now, the MPSC protest remains the immediate issue, while Rane’s remarks have shifted some attention to speculation over Pawar’s political future.