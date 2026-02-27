Lecture Series On Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Concludes In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A lecture series titled “Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Lecture Series” was organised jointly by the Students’ Development Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Marathwada College of IT, Beed, and concluded on an enthusiastic note on Thursday.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Sudhir Mane of the Arts and Science College, Chousala. In his lecture, he highlighted the educational contributions of Dr Bapuji Salunke, with special emphasis on his efforts to expand education in rural areas. He urged students to draw inspiration from Salunke’s work and strive for excellence in the field of education.

In the second session, Dr Govind Pandav of Lokmanya Tilak College, Wadwani, spoke on the educational and social initiatives undertaken by Dr Salunke, elaborating on their positive impact on society.

The programme began with an introductory address by college principal Sudhir Deshmukh, while the presidential address was delivered by Dr Hanumant Bhumkar.

The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, staff, and students, including National Service Scheme Programme Officer Vijay Dahival.