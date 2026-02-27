 Lecture Series On Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Concludes In Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLecture Series On Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Concludes In Beed

Lecture Series On Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Concludes In Beed

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Sudhir Mane of the Arts and Science College, Chousala. In his lecture, he highlighted the educational contributions of Dr Bapuji Salunke, with special emphasis on his efforts to expand education in rural areas

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Lecture Series On Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Concludes In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A lecture series titled “Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke Lecture Series” was organised jointly by the Students’ Development Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Marathwada College of IT, Beed, and concluded on an enthusiastic note on Thursday.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Sudhir Mane of the Arts and Science College, Chousala. In his lecture, he highlighted the educational contributions of Dr Bapuji Salunke, with special emphasis on his efforts to expand education in rural areas. He urged students to draw inspiration from Salunke’s work and strive for excellence in the field of education.

Read Also
Who Will Be Pune Zilla Parishad President? NCP Chief & Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Decide Soon
article-image

In the second session, Dr Govind Pandav of Lokmanya Tilak College, Wadwani, spoke on the educational and social initiatives undertaken by Dr Salunke, elaborating on their positive impact on society.

The programme began with an introductory address by college principal Sudhir Deshmukh, while the presidential address was delivered by Dr Hanumant Bhumkar.

FPJ Shorts
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue
Read Also
Pune Crime: Youth Booked For Creating Fake PMPML App, Using Forged Daily Bus Passes
article-image

The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, staff, and students, including National Service Scheme Programme Officer Vijay Dahival.

Follow us on