Latur Turns To Tankers, Wells Amid Rural Water Scarcity | Sourced

Latur: Water scarcity has begun affecting rural parts of Latur district, prompting the administration to implement various relief measures to ensure the supply of drinking water to residents.

According to information received, water supply through tankers has been initiated in Jalkot tehsil, one of the 10 tehsils in the district. A total of two government tankers have been deployed to provide water to two villages and one hamlet (wadi) in the tehsil. The tankers are making four trips daily at full capacity.

Tanker-based water supply has primarily been approved for Shivaji Nagar Tanda, Waghmari Tanda and Gavhan village in Jalkot.

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In other tehsils where tanker supply is not yet required but water scarcity is being experienced, the administration has arranged water supply by acquiring private wells and borewells. At present, a total of 63 wells and borewells have been acquired across the district.

Of these, 27 wells and borewells have been acquired in Ahmedpur tehsil, 15 in Ausa, 11 in Udgir, four each in Chakur and Jalkot, and one each in Latur and Renapur tehsils to provide drinking water to villagers.

District Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing water supply schemes and works under the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Collectorate office. He directed officials to prioritise strengthening and recharging water sources linked to drinking water supply schemes.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Water and Sanitation Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mohan Abhange, Rural Water Supply Department Executive Engineer Balasaheb Shelar, and officials from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency.

Dr Bastewad instructed all concerned departments to work in coordination to accelerate the implementation of schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He stressed that recharge and conservation of water sources are essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of rural water supply schemes.

He directed the Rural Water Supply Department, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Zilla Parishad’s Water and Sanitation Department, Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency, Soil and Water Conservation Department and Minor Irrigation Department to undertake measures such as desilting water sources and recharging wells and borewells.

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The Collector also emphasised the need for maximum public participation in water conservation initiatives.

Dr Bastewad further instructed officials to conduct regular inspections of drinking water sources across the district and reviewed the status of Jal Jeevan Mission and other water supply schemes in detail during the meeting.

Rural Water Supply Department Executive Engineer Balasaheb Shelar briefed the Collector on the implementation status of Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the district.