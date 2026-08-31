Latur: Special Aadhaar Process For Elderly Farmers With Fingerprint Issues | Representational Photo

Latur: A special procedure has been established under the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026’ to enable elderly farmers and those whose fingerprints cannot be recorded to complete Aadhaar authentication, Joint Registrar of the Cooperative Department Nanasaheb Chavan said. He urged concerned farmers to visit their nearest ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra’ to complete the process.

Farmers should carry their Aadhaar card and bank passbook when visiting the centre. The authentication process will begin after verifying the loan account details using the relevant account number or Aadhaar number on the scheme’s portal.

If a fingerprint does not match during Aadhaar authentication, the farmer should attempt authentication using different fingers at least three times. If authentication fails even after three attempts, the “Authentication not possible” option should be selected.

Subsequently, the ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra’ operator will carry out the Aadhaar authentication using their own fingerprint. Once this is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Tehsildar.

The Tehsildar will verify the farmer’s documents, including the Aadhaar card, bank passbook and 7/12 extract, to establish their identity. Once the identity is confirmed based on the Aadhaar number and submitted documents, the authentication process will be completed.

After Aadhaar authentication is completed, the benefits under the loan waiver scheme will be credited online to the accounts of eligible farmers as per the scheme’s criteria.

Chavan said Deepak Tavare, Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, has instructed officials to take immediate action regarding Aadhaar authentication for elderly farmers and those whose fingerprints do not match, as per the prescribed procedure.