Latur Railway Station Should Be Named After Shivraj Patil Chakurkar: Spiritual Leader Gurubaba Maharaj Ausekar | Sourced

Latur: Renowned spiritual leader Gurubaba Maharaj Ausekar said that Latur railway station should be given the name of former union home minister late Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, describing him as a rushitulya (sage-like) personality whose life and work transcended politics.

Speaking at the grand release ceremony of the Basav Calendar–2026, a special edition highlighting the life and legacy of late Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, Gurubaba Maharaj, on Thursday said that although he (Ausekar) was not active in politics, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar remained his most admired leader.

“He practised what he preached. Through his conduct and values, he won the hearts of every citizen of Latur and continued his political journey with dignity and integrity,” he said.

Read Also IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection

The event was organised at Devghar, the residence of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar in Latur. Gurubaba Maharaj recalled his long-standing personal association with the Chakurkar family, stating that every meeting with Shivraj Patil Chakurkar offered an opportunity to learn something new.

“His contribution cannot be confined to a calendar or a book. His name should resonate across the country and the world,” he remarked.

Addressing MP Dr Shivaji Kalge, Gurubaba Maharaj made a rare appeal, saying that he had never sought any favour in the past and would not do so in the future (from MP Dr Kalge), except this one request that the Latur Railway Station be named after Shivraj Patil Chakurkar so that his memories remain alive for generations.

Further elaborating on Chakurkar’s legacy, he said the former Union Home Minister played a key role in taking Latur’s identity to the global stage. From Municipal Council President to MP, Union Home Minister, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Governor of Punjab, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar discharged every responsibility with distinction.

Despite facing criticism from political opponents, he always responded through positive and constructive work, setting an example of mature and principled politics. Gurubaba Maharaj also urged today’s youth to imbibe Chakurkar’s values and ideas to build a meaningful political future.

MP Dr Shivaji Kalge, MLC Vikram Kale, and Dr BV Motipawale, Advo Venkat Bedre, Adv Balwantrao Jadhav, Shailesh Patil Chakurkar, BJP leader Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar and many others were present.