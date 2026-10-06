Latur Police Take 'Police In Your Village' Initiative To 27 Villages | Sourced

Latur: As the prospect of drought raises concerns over migration, unemployment and other social pressures in rural areas, the Latur police have taken their community-policing initiative beyond police stations and into villages, seeking to identify problems before they turn into law-and-order challenges, officials said.

Under the ‘Police in Your Village’ initiative, launched on October 1, police officers and personnel are visiting villages across the district to speak directly with residents about issues they could face if drought conditions worsen.

The initiative is aimed not merely at policing after a problem occurs, but at understanding how a prolonged water and livelihood crisis could affect village communities and working with residents to put preventive measures in place.

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Police personnel from 23 police stations are meeting villagers to discuss possible concerns related to migration, the safety of women and senior citizens, financial transactions, unemployment among young people and potential law-and-order issues.

Officials are also seeking suggestions from residents on measures that could strengthen security at the village level. The police plan to work with villagers on preventive steps based on the concerns raised during these meetings.

A key component of the initiative is the proposed formation of ‘Gram Suraksha Dal’ (Village Security Groups), comprising educated, responsible and socially conscious young people from different sections of the community. The idea is to increase the participation of residents in maintaining security and alerting authorities to emerging problems.

The initiative has so far covered 27 villages between October 1 and 5, with police personnel holding direct interactions with 1,725 residents, according to the district police.

With drought potentially affecting not just water availability but also livelihoods, migration patterns and community relations, the police said the village-level dialogue would help them understand emerging concerns and respond through preventive measures.

The initiative reflects a shift towards community-based policing, with the police seeking to make villagers partners in identifying and addressing security concerns rather than limiting intervention to incidents after they occur.