Latur News: Robber Gang Held, Parents' Body Demands Action Against Copy Scam | PTI

Four persons allegedly planning to rob a bank and a jewellery shop in Latur in Maharashtra were arrested with weapons, including two pistols, a police official said on Thursday.

The gang was held at 9pm on Wednesday on a tip off near Yedeshwari temple on Nilanga-Hadga road after a vehicle was intercepted, the Crime Branch official said.

"They were planning to rob a bank and jewellery shop. We seized two pistols, 17 bullets and a knife as well as chilli powder. The confiscated items, including a vehicle, are cumulatively valued at Rs 13.64 lakh," he said.

"Two of the arrested persons are allegedly involved in the killing of one Deepak Dhamale on May 29. in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Two others who have been held are named in another murder case," the official said.

Parents' body demands action against rural colleges over exam malpractices

An association of parents has submitted a letter to the Collector of Latur in Maharashtra, alleging that private junior colleges in rural parts of the district were rampantly charging arbitrary fees from students of Class XII and assuring good marks to them in return though mass copying.

The Marathwada Parents' Association in its memorandum submitted to the collector on June 12 and marked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanded that such malpractices being indulged in by the junior colleges be ended at the earliest.

"Latur district is known as a mine that provides quality education, which has been proven in this year's Class X and XII exam results. Students from across the state and country come to Latur for classes and also to prepare for exams like NEET and JEE exams," it said.

"The education being imparted in the city is of good quality, but all students cannot get admission to colleges in the city. Therefore, many students take nominal admission in colleges located in rural parts of the district and attend the classes of private coaching centres. Colleges in rural parts charge fees arbitrarily and in return assure good marks to the students by letting them indulge in mass copying," it added.

Such malpractice of mass copying has been happening in rural areas, which not only puts financial burden on the parents of students, but also tarnishes the 'Latur pattern' of education. So in order to prevent such malpractices, these colleges/exam centres should be video-linked to the examination control board, the association said.