Latur Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Setting Wife Ablaze | Representational Image

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for setting his wife ablaze in front of their son over a monetary dispute.

District and sessions judge R B Rote on Thursday found the accused, Gajanan Eknath Chakre, guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 498 (a) (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.

According to the prosecution, the accused and his brother often harassed his wife, Jayabai, forcing her to bring money from her parents.

The accused poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze in front of their son on January 13, 2021. The woman sustained 40 per cent burns and died at the government hospital a month later.

Nine witnesses were examined during the trial, and the couple's son testified in court.

Mumbai sessions court sentences a man to life imprisonment

In November, Mumbai sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire in April 2017, expressing doubts about her character. The accused was convicted based on the dying declaration of the deceased.

According to the prosecution case filed with the Ghatkopar police, Parvej Sayyed, the accused, was married to Kalpana Ghorpade. After the marriage, Kalpana converted and adopted the name Khushi Fatima. Due to their inter-religious love marriage, Kalpana's parents distanced themselves from her. The couple had two sons and lived in Ghatkopar.

Sayyed, who was unemployed, prompted Fatima to work at nearby households to support the family. Fatima mentioned that Sayyed often doubted her and engaged in frequent fights.