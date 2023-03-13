Pune: Man forcibly kisses minor on road, threatens to kill her if she refuses to marry

Pune: Man forcibly kisses girl on road, threatens to kill her if she refuses to marry | Pixabay

In a disturbing incident of sexual assault from Pune a man was booked after he forcibly kissed a minor girl on the road in the Katraj area of Pune.

As per the report by Sakal, the incident happened on February 28 when the girl was standing at a bus stop. The accused youth has been identified as Shubham Gangadhar Shedge (age 22, Naigaon) and a case has been registered against him at Bharti Police Station in Pune. The boy threatened to kill the minor if she refuses to marry him.

While, in a similar incident from the Jamui district of Bihar, a disturbing incident of sexual assault has come to light after a video of the perpetrator forcibly kissing a woman went viral on social media. The victim is a Class IV health worker at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui, where the incident is said to have taken place on March 10. The perpetrator allegedly jumped the hospital wall and found the victim speaking on the phone, then grabbed and kissed her without her consent.

The victim filed a complaint with the Jamui police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the matter. As per reports, the perpetrator fled the scene after the assault. The victim has requested increased security measures at the hospital and has also called for a barbed fence to be installed to protect women who frequently visit the hospital.