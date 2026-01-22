Latur: Man Pees Outside Former Minister Sanjay Bansode's Office Over Denial Of Zilla Parishad Ticket To His Father; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Angry over the denial of a party ticket to his father for the Nideban Zilla Parishad group, a man urinated outside the office of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Bansode on Wednesday in Udgir in Latur district.

Watch Video:

Nitin Ekurkekar staged a dramatic protest outside the office of former minister and MLA Sanjay Bansode. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The protest was triggered after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a long-time social and political worker from the Nideban area in Udgir tehsil, was denied candidature.

Alleging injustice by the party leadership, Nitin Ekurkekar expressed his outrage by relieving (urinating) himself in front of Bansode’s office, drawing immediate attention and controversy. The video of the act went viral on social media.

Supporters of Madhukar Ekurkekar voiced strong resentment, claiming that despite years of dedicated grassroots work, he was deliberately sidelined by the party.